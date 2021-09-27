1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

FCCY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,633. The company has a market capitalization of $242.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.