$19.34 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report sales of $19.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.86 billion. General Electric posted sales of $19.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.22 billion to $78.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.74 billion to $85.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $103.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

