$137.43 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $137.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.20 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $554.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.07 million to $561.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $542.46 million, with estimates ranging from $507.67 million to $564.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million.

Several research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Truist dropped their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

FBK traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,773. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.