12,990 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $57,900.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,100 shares of company stock worth $157,939.

BIGZ stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

