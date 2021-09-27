120,367 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 120,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after purchasing an additional 468,558 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,847,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,976,000 after buying an additional 1,002,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,917,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,223,000 after buying an additional 818,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.32. 315,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,711,482. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

