12,026 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Texas Instruments makes up 0.7% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

TXN stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $199.59. 41,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,745. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.75 and a 1-year high of $200.92. The stock has a market cap of $184.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day moving average of $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

