1,185 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Moderna by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,048,000 after buying an additional 186,927 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,331,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Moderna by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
MRNA opened at $430.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.12 and a 200 day moving average of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.
In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,891,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,458,920. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
