1,185 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Moderna by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,048,000 after buying an additional 186,927 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,331,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Moderna by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $430.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.12 and a 200 day moving average of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,891,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,458,920. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

