11,612 Shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after acquiring an additional 352,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 297,174 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of SPPI opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.14. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.