$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 704,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,536. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

