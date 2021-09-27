$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $969.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

