$1.02 EPS Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.