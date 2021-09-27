$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $996.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $826.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIII. B. Riley raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

