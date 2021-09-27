-$0.70 EPS Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,046 shares of company stock worth $1,203,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,716. The stock has a market cap of $831.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

