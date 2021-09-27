-$0.62 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.57). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 755,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,221,000.

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $12.36. 1,222,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

