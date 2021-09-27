-$0.62 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.57). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 755,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,221,000.
NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $12.36. 1,222,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.40.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.