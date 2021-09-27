$0.48 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NVT opened at $32.70 on Friday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 112.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $32,638,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

