$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.