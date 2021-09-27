-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 286,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

