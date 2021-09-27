-$0.23 EPS Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CS Disco.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,252. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,421,606.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

