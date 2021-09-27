$0.20 EPS Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLAD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

GLAD opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $389.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

