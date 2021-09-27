-$0.19 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,984. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.