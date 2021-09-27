$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.68. 179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,465. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $207.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

