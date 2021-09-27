$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250 in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvePoint stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,434. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

