Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives $9.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

ZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

ZY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 775,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $106,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $64,544,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

