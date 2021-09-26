Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Hits $0.99

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002290 BTC on exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $53,154.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00131231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,550,582 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.