Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €85.00 ($100.00) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is €94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.27.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.