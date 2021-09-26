Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 45.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,809,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.65. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

