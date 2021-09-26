Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

