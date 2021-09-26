Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) to Hold

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “
Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03. OMNIQ has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
About OMNIQ
