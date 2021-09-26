Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) to Hold

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03. OMNIQ has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that OMNIQ will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMNIQ (OMQS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.