Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 587%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 190,041 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 149,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,848. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.