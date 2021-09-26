Zacks: Brokerages Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.46. JD.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. JD.com has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

