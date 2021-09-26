Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.