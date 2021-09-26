Zacks: Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post $313.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.01 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $224.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $944.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 64.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41,251 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $205,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Construction Partners by 63.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. 54,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

