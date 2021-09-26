Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

DOOO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. 68,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,762. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.75. BRP has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in BRP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 13.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

