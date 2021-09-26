Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). MannKind also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

MNKD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 1,235,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,657. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.