Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.59). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,532. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

