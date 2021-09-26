Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $509,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSR stock opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $108.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

