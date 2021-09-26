Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. HP posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HP by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 117,361 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,540,191 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $197,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,863 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in HP by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 149,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. HP has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

