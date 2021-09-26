Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.59 Million

Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post sales of $490.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.37 million to $490.80 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $75.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 545.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HA. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

NASDAQ HA opened at $22.03 on Friday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.