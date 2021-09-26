Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,440%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 544,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,581 shares of company stock worth $985,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 260,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

