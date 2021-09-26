Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post $0.85 EPS

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $6,051,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $25,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.31. 594,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,925. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.