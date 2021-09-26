Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.64. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TOWN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 162,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,893. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TowneBank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.