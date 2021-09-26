Zacks: Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

