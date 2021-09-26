Zacks: Analysts Expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Brokerages expect that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will report sales of $7.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year sales of $15.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $57.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $261.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BeyondSpring.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BYSI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ BYSI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 1,263,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $603.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.