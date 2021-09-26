Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. 475,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,089. The stock has a market cap of $841.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

