Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeoGames by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $38.43. 71,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,785. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $845.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.