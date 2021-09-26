Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average of $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 114.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.