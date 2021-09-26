Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $518,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 54,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 498.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 55,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,505. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

