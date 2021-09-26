Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.

CLPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

CLPR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clipper Realty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

