Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.66 Million

Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report sales of $427.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.96 million and the lowest is $424.08 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $407.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 468,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,425. The stock has a market cap of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.