xRhodium Trading 24.2% Higher This Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $366.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004372 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001680 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000767 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005045 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

